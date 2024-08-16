Right Wing Round-Up: Definitely a Bigot

  • Shane Goldmacher, Russ Buettner and Maggie Haberman @ The New York Times: Trump Made $300,000 for Endorsing Bible, Financial Disclosure Shows

    • Donald J. Trump’s latest financial disclosure lists more than $100 million in liabilities stemming from three civil lawsuits he lost in New York that required him to obtain bonds to pay the judgments — but also profits from licensing fees at Trump-branded properties in Dubai and Oman, as well as income that he made from his post-presidential books, including a Trump-endorsed Bible.

  • Angry White Men: Candace Owens: ‘I’m Definitely A Bigot’

    • During an interview with misogynistic alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate, ex-Daily Wire host Candace Owens admitted that she’s “definitely a bigot.” Referring to her own bigotry as a “divine gut instinct” and a sign from the Holy Spirit, Owens also claimed that the government tries to get people to ignore that instinct.

  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Christian pastors were told to start private schools since taxpayers would foot the bill

    • During a training session for future pastors, one Christian speaker urged the audience to have their churches launch their own private schools as soon as possible. It was easy, he told them, because taxpayers were subsidizing the one his church began in Florida to the tune of millions of dollars—and, more importantly, it gave them the chance to win new child converts.

  • Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: Project 2025 Co-Author Says It’s Time to ‘Rehabilitate’ Christian Nationalism

    • Former Trump administration official Russell Vought gave a candid interview to undercover members of the Centre for Climate Reporting posing as potential donor.

  • Natalia Contreras @ The Texas Tribune: Texas election officials are dealing with a flood of challenges to voter registrations

    • County election departments across Texas are trying to reassure voters amid a flood of formal challenges questioning whether their registrations are valid. The challenges, filed by conservative groups and individual activists, seek to remove tens of thousands of voters from the rolls on the grounds that they don’t live in the county, are not citizens or have died.

