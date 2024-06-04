Right Wing Round-Up: Cropped Out

- Charisma Madarang @ Rolling Stone: Epoch Times Executive Charged in Alleged $67 Million Money Laundering Scheme
- Zachary Leeman @ Mediaite: ‘This is a War!’ Tommy Tuberville Tells Newsmax Americans ‘Need to Wake Up’ After Trump Conviction
- Marlon Ettinger @ The Daily Dot: Nick Fuentes mocked for Alex Jones tribute that edited out Ali Alexander
- Angry White Men: White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Gets Warm Welcome On Right-Wing ‘Hodgetwins’ Podcast
- David Edwards @ Raw Story: ‘Get the demons out’: Marjorie Taylor Greene demands ‘exorcism’ of Mike Johnson
Weidong Guan, the CFO of the right-wing outlet, was accused of funneling illicit funds into his own personal bank and crypto accounts.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) declared “war” over Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony charges, telling Newsmax the American people and some of his Republican colleagues need to “wake up.”
White nationalist streamer Nick Fuentes jumped to Alex Jones’ defense on X over the weekend after Jones claimed in a broadcast on Infowars that federal agents were going to try to shut down his show and lock him out of his studio in the coming days. But eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the photos Fuentes posted had been cropped to exclude a one-time key ally of Fuentes, whose reputation has taken a beating over allegations of inappropriate sexual solicitation of minors: Ali Alexander.
In a May 31 post on X (formerly Twitter), right-wing Internet personalities Kevin and Keith Hodge released a softball interview with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. During the interview, the Hodges allowed Fuentes to deny being a white supremacist, and appeared receptive to his racist and antisemitic conspiracies.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) demanded that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) shut down the federal government until the state of New York overturns former President Donald Trump’s conviction.