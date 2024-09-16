Right Wing Round-Up: Creating Stories

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 16, 2024 5:06 pm
  • Ron Filipkowski @ MediasTouch Network: Trump Blames Harris for Golf Course Incident

    • Donald Trump today preposterously blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the incident yesterday on his golf course where a man was spotted in the woods with an AK-47.

  • Marin Cogan @ Vox: Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? The suspect in the Trump Florida assassination attempt, explained.

    • Routh has a criminal history and a record of supporting various political causes and candidates.

  • David Gilmour @ Mediaite: House Speaker Mike Johnson Told Trump He Was Like ‘Bulletproof George Washington’ After Assassination Plot

    • House Speaker Mike Johnson told former President Donald Trump that he reminded him of “bulletproof George Washington” after the Secret Service foiled a second assassination attempt against him.

  • Edith Olmstead @ The New Republic: MTG Scrambles to Walk Back Conspiracy for Trump’s Debate Face-Plant

    • Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted she had posted a made-up claim—but did not take down the original post.

  • Peter Wade @ Rolling Stone: J.D. Vance Defends False Claims Against Haitians: ‘If I Have to Create Stories… That’s What I’m Going to Do’

    • J.D. Vance tripled down on his debunked claims that Haitian immigrants are killing and eating local pets in Springfield, Ohio, while also admitting, “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

  • Jared Holt @ MSNBC: The Springfield bomb threats are a natural byproduct of MAGA’s moral panic playbook

    • Republicans have dissolved whatever lines existed between the conservative movement’s intellectual thought-leaders and seedy digital mudslingers.

  • Sanjana Karanth @ HuffPost: Trump Declares Hatred For Taylor Swift After Harris Endorsement

    • “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” the former president and Republican candidate posted on Truth Social of the massively influential pop superstar.

  • Svante Myrick @ The Hill: America is over the ‘Moms For Liberty’ culture wars

    • Any way you look at it, the big Moms for Liberty event in Washington, D.C. on Labor Day weekend was a flop.

Tags: Donald Trump J.D. Vance Marjorie Taylor Greene Mike Johnson Round-Up Moms for Liberty

