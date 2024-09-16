Right Wing Round-Up: Creating Stories

Ron Filipkowski @ MediasTouch Network: Trump Blames Harris for Golf Course Incident

Donald Trump today preposterously blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the incident yesterday on his golf course where a man was spotted in the woods with an AK-47.

Marin Cogan @ Vox: Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? The suspect in the Trump Florida assassination attempt, explained.

Routh has a criminal history and a record of supporting various political causes and candidates.

David Gilmour @ Mediaite: House Speaker Mike Johnson Told Trump He Was Like ‘Bulletproof George Washington’ After Assassination Plot

House Speaker Mike Johnson told former President Donald Trump that he reminded him of “bulletproof George Washington” after the Secret Service foiled a second assassination attempt against him.

Edith Olmstead @ The New Republic: MTG Scrambles to Walk Back Conspiracy for Trump’s Debate Face-Plant

Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted she had posted a made-up claim—but did not take down the original post.

Peter Wade @ Rolling Stone: J.D. Vance Defends False Claims Against Haitians: ‘If I Have to Create Stories… That’s What I’m Going to Do’

J.D. Vance tripled down on his debunked claims that Haitian immigrants are killing and eating local pets in Springfield, Ohio, while also admitting, “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

Jared Holt @ MSNBC: The Springfield bomb threats are a natural byproduct of MAGA’s moral panic playbook

Republicans have dissolved whatever lines existed between the conservative movement’s intellectual thought-leaders and seedy digital mudslingers.

Sanjana Karanth @ HuffPost: Trump Declares Hatred For Taylor Swift After Harris Endorsement

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” the former president and Republican candidate posted on Truth Social of the massively influential pop superstar.

Svante Myrick @ The Hill: America is over the ‘Moms For Liberty’ culture wars