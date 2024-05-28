Right Wing Round-Up: Christian Nationalism Overload

- Robert Downen @ The Texas Tribune: At Texas GOP convention, Republicans call for spiritual warfare
- Tess Owen @ Religion News Service: MyChurchFinder is an online directory to Christian nationalist congregations
- Paul Rosenberg @ Salon: Cracking the Christian nationalist code: A glossary for the confused
- Judd Legum @ Popular Info: Florida educators trained to teach students Christian nationalism
- Andrew Perez and Tessa Stuart @ Rolling Stone: GOP Officials Are Outsourcing Their Lawsuits to a Far-Right Christian Group
- Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Christian zealot who destroyed Satanic display in Iowa Capitol accepts plea deal
- Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer @ The New York Times Magazine: The Untold Story of the Network That Took Down Roe v. Wade
- Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Leans Into Holocaust Denial
At the three-day convention, delegates moved the needle further to the right, preaching Christian nationalism and approving rules that would give them unprecedented control of elections.
To receive an A rating, pastors must demonstrate that they lead a ‘biblically sound, culturally aware & non-socialistic legislatively active church.’ Failing to meet any of those criteria earns a church a ‘WNR’ — ‘Would Not Recommend.’
The Christian right has a clearly anti-democratic agenda — but it’s concealed with deliberately confusing terms.
Training materials produced by the Florida Department of Education direct middle and high school teachers to indoctrinate students in the tenets of Christian nationalism, a right-wing effort to merge Christian and American identities.
Conservative public officials are hiring the Alliance Defending Freedom to lead their culture war lawsuits — and handle their public statements.
Michael Cassidy will avoid jail time and a hate crime charge, but he has to plead guilty.
A conservative Christian coalition’s plan to end the federal right to abortion began just days after Trump’s 2016 election.
Far-right propagandist Elijah Schaffer has not been shy about his antisemitic beliefs, having blamed Jews for “destroy[ing] our Western civilization” and controlling the Atlantic slave trade. More recently, however, Schaffer has turned his Rumble show into a platform for Nazi apologia and Holocaust denial.