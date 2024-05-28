Right Wing Round-Up: Christian Nationalism Overload

Robert Downen @ The Texas Tribune: At Texas GOP convention, Republicans call for spiritual warfare

At the three-day convention, delegates moved the needle further to the right, preaching Christian nationalism and approving rules that would give them unprecedented control of elections.

Tess Owen @ Religion News Service: MyChurchFinder is an online directory to Christian nationalist congregations

To receive an A rating, pastors must demonstrate that they lead a ‘biblically sound, culturally aware & non-socialistic legislatively active church.’ Failing to meet any of those criteria earns a church a ‘WNR’ — ‘Would Not Recommend.’

Paul Rosenberg @ Salon: Cracking the Christian nationalist code: A glossary for the confused

The Christian right has a clearly anti-democratic agenda — but it’s concealed with deliberately confusing terms.

Judd Legum @ Popular Info: Florida educators trained to teach students Christian nationalism

Training materials produced by the Florida Department of Education direct middle and high school teachers to indoctrinate students in the tenets of Christian nationalism, a right-wing effort to merge Christian and American identities.

Andrew Perez and Tessa Stuart @ Rolling Stone: GOP Officials Are Outsourcing Their Lawsuits to a Far-Right Christian Group

Conservative public officials are hiring the Alliance Defending Freedom to lead their culture war lawsuits — and handle their public statements.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Christian zealot who destroyed Satanic display in Iowa Capitol accepts plea deal

Michael Cassidy will avoid jail time and a hate crime charge, but he has to plead guilty.

Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer @ The New York Times Magazine: The Untold Story of the Network That Took Down Roe v. Wade

A conservative Christian coalition’s plan to end the federal right to abortion began just days after Trump’s 2016 election.

Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Leans Into Holocaust Denial