Right Wing Round-Up: Christian Nationalism Overload

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 28, 2024 5:11 pm
  • Robert Downen @ The Texas Tribune: At Texas GOP convention, Republicans call for spiritual warfare

    • At the three-day convention, delegates moved the needle further to the right, preaching Christian nationalism and approving rules that would give them unprecedented control of elections.

  • Tess Owen @ Religion News Service: MyChurchFinder is an online directory to Christian nationalist congregations

    • To receive an A rating, pastors must demonstrate that they lead a ‘biblically sound, culturally aware & non-socialistic legislatively active church.’ Failing to meet any of those criteria earns a church a ‘WNR’ — ‘Would Not Recommend.’

  • Paul Rosenberg @ Salon: Cracking the Christian nationalist code: A glossary for the confused

    • The Christian right has a clearly anti-democratic agenda — but it’s concealed with deliberately confusing terms.

  • Judd Legum @ Popular Info: Florida educators trained to teach students Christian nationalism

    • Training materials produced by the Florida Department of Education direct middle and high school teachers to indoctrinate students in the tenets of Christian nationalism, a right-wing effort to merge Christian and American identities.

  • Andrew Perez and Tessa Stuart @ Rolling Stone: GOP Officials Are Outsourcing Their Lawsuits to a Far-Right Christian Group

    • Conservative public officials are hiring the Alliance Defending Freedom to lead their culture war lawsuits — and handle their public statements.

  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Christian zealot who destroyed Satanic display in Iowa Capitol accepts plea deal

    • Michael Cassidy will avoid jail time and a hate crime charge, but he has to plead guilty.

  • Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer @ The New York Times Magazine: The Untold Story of the Network That Took Down Roe v. Wade

    • A conservative Christian coalition’s plan to end the federal right to abortion began just days after Trump’s 2016 election.

  • Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Leans Into Holocaust Denial

    • Far-right propagandist Elijah Schaffer has not been shy about his antisemitic beliefs, having blamed Jews for “destroy[ing] our Western civilization” and controlling the Atlantic slave trade. More recently, however, Schaffer has turned his Rumble show into a platform for Nazi apologia and Holocaust denial.

Tags: Elijah Schaffer Leonard Leo Michael Cassidy Christian Nationalism Education Round-Up Alliance Defending Freedom

