Right Wing Round-Up: Christian Nation-ism

Curt Devine, Casey Tolan, Audrey Ash and Kyung Lah @ CNN: Hidden-camera video shows Project 2025 co-author discussing his secret work preparing for a second Trump term

[Russ] Vought, one of the key authors of Project 2025, a right-wing blueprint for a second Trump term, expected the meeting would help his think tank secure a substantial contribution. For nearly two hours, he talked candidly about his behind-the-scenes work to prepare policy for former President Donald Trump, his expansive views on presidential power, his plans to restrict pornography and immigration, and his complaints that the GOP was too focused on “religious liberty” instead of “Christian nation-ism.”

Brett Meiselas @ MeidasTouch News: JD Vance Claims Suburban Women Care About “Normal Things,” Not Reproductive Rights

In an interview on Fox News Wednesday night, Senator JD Vance downplayed the importance of reproductive rights to suburban women, suggesting they care about “normal things” like inflation, grocery prices, and public safety instead.

Angry White Men: Laura Loomer: ‘I Have A Weave In My Hair, So Maybe I Am Blacker Than Kamala Harris’

On the Aug. 14, 2024 episode of Loomer Unleashed, Trump ally Laura Loomer insisted that she had Black friends after doing a racist impression of a Black woman. Loomer, who spread racist falsehoods about Kamala Harris, also boasted that she may be “blacker than” Harris because she wears a weave.

R.G. Cravens @ Hatewatch: Debunking ADF’s ‘Debanking’ Conspiracy Theory

Anti-LGBTQ+ hate group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is engaged in an ongoing crusade to force private businesses to adhere to conservative Christian theology, in part by spreading the false narrative that private sector banks have been dropping conservative religious clients since the Obama administration. The conspiratorial claim, which ADF calls “debanking,” has arisen out of an ongoing effort from ADF to ban or disrupt private sector investments in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and environmental sustainability.

David Gilbert @ Friendly Atheist: Trump’s Shooting Rattled QAnon Believers. Then They Doubled Down