Right Wing Round-Up: Blindsided and Unprepared

Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: Trumpworld Howls Over The Switch From Biden To Harris

Within hours of President Joe Biden withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsing Kamala Harris to run in his stead, Donald Trump had a response: It was all very unfair.

Matt Gertz @ Media Matters: Flailing right-wing media are not ready for Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign and support Vice President Kamala Harris has sent the right-wing propaganda machine spiraling out of control, with its anti-Biden message honed over the past few years replaced by total chaos.

Marina Villeneuve @ Salon: “The lawsuits will lose”: Legal experts pour cold water on right-wing threat to sue over Harris nom

Legal experts say they’re confident that lawsuits filed over the potential placement of Vice President Kamala Harris atop the Democratic ticket will fail — and said campaign finance lawsuits will wind up tangled up in legal battles that won’t be settled until after the election.

Josephine Walker @ The Daily Beast: Laura Loomer Cheers Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s Death in Racist Rant

Laura Loomer, a white nationalist and Donald Trump’s one-time favored pick for a campaign role, sparked outrage on social media by metaphorically dancing on a Black Congresswoman’s grave.

Peter Stone @ The Guardian: Pro-Trump Patrick Byrne boosts funds to far-right voter-conspiracy groups

The multimillionaire and prominent election denier Patrick Byrne has been boosting his funding to the Maga-allied America Project and using it to steer six-figure checks to far-right groups that push voting conspiracies in Arizona, Michigan and elsewhere, according to tax records and voting experts.

Gil Duran @ The New Republic: Where J.D. Vance Gets His Weird, Terrifying Techno-Authoritarian Ideas

Yes, Peter Thiel was the senator’s benefactor. But they’re both inspired by an obscure software developer who has some truly frightening thoughts about reordering society.

Stephanie Mencimer @ Mother Jones: I Found the “Secretary of Retribution” at the Republican Convention