Right Wing Round-Up: Bankrolling The Boycott

- Michael M. Grynbaum and Jim Rutenberg @ The New York Times: Tucker Carlson, Ousted by Fox, Roars Into Milwaukee as a Top Trump Ally
- Alicia Sadowski & Isabella Corrao @ Media Matters: RNC coverage has at times whitewashed J.D. Vance’s anti-abortion extremism
- Martin Pengelly @ The Guardian: Rightwinger Leonard Leo helped fuel Bud Light boycott, tax filings show
- Angry White Men: Stew Peters Attacks J.D. Vance For Marrying A ‘Hindu Indian’
- Igor Bobic @ HuffPost: Republicans Lay Groundwork To Deny 2024 Election Results At GOP Convention
- Amanda Moore @ The Intercept: I Watched Groypers Descend on Detroit — Where They Were No Longer Pariahs Among Mainstream Republicans
After time away from the spotlight, the right-wing host is increasingly welcomed by Trump’s inner circle. He also made a surprise visit to Fox’s convention studio.
During coverage of the Republican National Convention, news media have at times failed to adequately contextualize vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance’s extremism on abortion and failed to hold conservative guests accountable for whitewashing his radical anti-abortion legacy.
Documents reveal group linked to Leo gave money to another group that played central role in boycott.
On his eponymous Rumble show, white nationalist Stew Peters took aim at Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance. According to Peters, Vance’s decision to marry a “Hindu Indian” is a sign that “we’re being subverted by Indians,” whom he mocked as “dung eater[s].”
With Trump leading in the polls, GOP headliners and attendees are nevertheless preparing to challenge the next election before it even happens.
For a time, associating with Nick Fuentes was enough to tank a career in GOP politics. Now, it hardly seems to matter.