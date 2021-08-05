Trending

Right Wing Round-Up: Babies Are the Worst

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 5, 2021 5:32 pm
  • Jerry Lambe @ Law & Crime: Judge Orders Laura Loomer and Her Company to Pay More Than $120,000 in Attorneys’ Fees Over Lawsuit Against Muslim Rights Group.
  • David Edwards @ Raw Story: Matt Gaetz denies sex crimes and attacks Fox News in desperate hourlong YouTube video.
  • Eric Hananoki @ Media Matters: AZ state Sen. Wendy Rogers praises conspiracy theorist after he falsely claims COVID-19 doesn’t exist and vaccines have killed over 55,000 people.
  • Zack Beauchamp @ Vox: Why it matters that Tucker Carlson is broadcasting from Hungary this week.
  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Creationist Kent Hovind Arrested on Charge of Domestic Violence.
  • Zoe Richards @ The Daily Beast: Rudy Giuliani Admitted He Lied About Feds Slipping Him Info Ahead of 2016 Election, Watchdog Finds.
  • Michael Luciano @ Mediaite: Ben Domenech Says Leftists ‘Hate Babies’ Because ‘They’re Crying, Drooling, Pooping Refutations of Everything’ They Believe.

Tags: Ben Domenech Kent Hovind Laura Loomer Matt Gaetz Rudy Giuliani Tucker Carlson Wendy Rogers Round-Up

