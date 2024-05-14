Right Wing Round-Up: An Implausible Pitch

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 14, 2024 5:06 pm
  • Alexander Mallin, Jonathan Karl, and Laura Romero @ ABC News: DOJ requests judge order Steve Bannon to begin prison sentence

    • Federal prosecutors on Tuesday requested the judge overseeing ex-Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s criminal contempt of Congress case to order that he begin his four-month prison sentence, after an appeals court last week upheld his conviction.

  • Heather Cox Richardson @ Milwaukee Independent: Project 2025: Understanding the Heritage Foundation’s playbook to end American democracy

    • The tight cooperation between Heritage and Orbán illuminates Project 2025, the plan Heritage has led, along with dozens of other right-wing organizations, to map out a future right-wing presidency.

  • Charlie Nash @ Mediaite: Megyn Kelly Reverses Course, No Longer Believes Trump Had Affair with Stormy Daniels: ‘It Could Have Been a Setup’

    • Megyn Kelly declared on Monday that she no longer believes former President Donald Trump had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, just one month after she said the two had an “interlude.”

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Facing a tough race, Ted Cruz makes a new and implausible pitch

    • Sen. Ted Cruz has always been a fierce partisan, but facing a tough re-election campaign, the Texas Republican is at least pretending to try something new.

  • Riley Rogerson and Roger Sollenberger @ The Daily Beast: Jan. 6 Rioter Candidate Hires Fringe Publisher to Boost Far-Right Cred

    • House candidate Derrick Evans is challenging a pro-Trump incumbent in West Virginia, so he turned to a notorious online publisher—and is getting more than his money’s worth.

