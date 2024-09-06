Right Wing Round-Up: An App for Election Deniers

Anna Merlan @ Mother Jones: Tenet Media Shutters After Being Accused of Taking $10 Million in Covert Kremlin Funding

A contributor for Tenet Media announced on Twitter Thursday night that the company has abruptly shuttered, one day after the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment that accused it of being covertly funded by employees of a Russian state-controlled media outlet.

Gerrit De Vynck @ The Washington Post: YouTube takes down right-wing channels linked to DOJ Russia indictments

YouTube “terminated” Tenet Media and other channels run by Lauren Chen, a conservative influencer linked to allegations that Russia paid for right-wing content in the U.S.

Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: JD Vance Stands By Tucker Carlson Amid Hitler and Holocaust Whitewash

Ohio Senator and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is standing by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson amid widespread outrage over a recent interview in which Carlson and his guest, Darryl Cooper, whitewashed the actions of Adolf Hitler as well as the Holocaust.

Megan Messerly and Adam Wren @ Politico: ‘It’s disastrous’: White evangelicals waver after Trump’s shifts on abortion

When Donald Trump in 2016 promised to appoint conservative Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, white evangelicals made an uneasy bargain — and hoped he meant what he said. Now, eight years later, they’re hoping he doesn’t.

David Gilbert @ Wired: At Last, Election Deniers Have an App of Their Own

With 60 days left in the campaign, election denial group True the Vote has rolled out a new app so supporters can share, boost, and report election conspiracies.

Jordan Green @ Raw Story: ‘Some folks need killing’: Mark Robinson’s 13 most extremist controversies and scandals