Right Wing Round-Up: A Winning Issue

Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: New reporting makes Vance’s handling of Springfield story look even worse

According to the city manager in Springfield, Ohio, JD Vance knew the truth about Haitian immigrants. The senator and Donald Trump kept lying anyway.

Angry White Men: Jeremy Carl: The Racist Lie About Haitians Eating Pets Is ‘Gonna Be A Winning Issue For Us’

During an appearance on The Auron MacIntyre Show, Claremont Institute senior fellow Jeremy Carl not only celebrated the spread of these false claims, he predicted that it will be a “winning issue” for the Republican Party.

Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: ‘Unfounded’: Police Debunk Viral Claim Shared By Elon Musk And Others of Bomb Found Near Trump Rally Site

Quickly debunked claims spread like wildfire on X on Wednesday that explosives were found in a car near the site of former President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally on Long Island, New York.

Robert McCoy @ The New Republic: GOP Senator Goes Full Racist in Attack on Arab American Witness

Republican Senator John Neely Kennedy accused an Arab American activist of being a member of Hamas, in an incredibly racist tangent during a congressional hearing.

Maggie Astor @ The New York Times: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jabs at Harris for Not Having Biological Children

“My kids keep me humble,” Ms. Sanders said at an event with former President Donald J. Trump. “Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.” The remark quickly drew backlash.

Amanda Marcotte @ Salon: “Get this under control”: Mark Robinson’s anti-birth control tirade spoils Trump’s Project 2025 spin