Right Wing Round-Up: A Truth Teller

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 17, 2024 5:17 pm
  • Carl Gibson and Maya Boddie @ AlterNet: JD Vance caught quietly deleting ‘100% pro-life’ position from his website

    • Abortion is one of the defining issues of the 2024 election. Now, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), the GOP’s presumptive vice presidential nominee, is trying to conceal his past opposition for the procedure in all cases.

  • Andy Kroll and Nick Surgey @ ProPublica: In Private Speech, J.D. Vance Said the “Devil Is Real” and Praised Alex Jones as a Truth-Teller

    • Vance gave the speech to the secretive Teneo Network. The GOP vice presidential nominee has been a member of the Leonard Leo-backed group, which seeks to cultivate conservative influence in business and culture.

  • Jacob Shamsian @ Business Insider: Steve Bannon filmed Jeffrey Epstein for 15 hours. His ‘documentary’ has never surfaced

    • Before his 2019 death in jail, Jeffrey Epstein spent hours being interviewed on camera by Steve Bannon.

  • Tabitha Mueller @ The Nevada Independent: Grand jury indicts ex-Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore on wire fraud charges

    • A federal grand jury has indicted Michele Fiore — a former Las Vegas city councilwoman and current Nye County justice of the peace — on four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after she allegedly defrauded donors of more than $70,000 for personal gain.

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Why the leaked phone call between Trump and RFK Jr. matters

    • We don’t have to wonder what Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked about, because a partial recording of candidates’ chat leaked.

  • Zachary Folk and Jake Lahut @ The Daily Beast: Republicans Are Wearing Ear Bandages to Copy Trump

    • Some attendees at the Republican National Convention are wearing fake bandages in an apparent display of solidarity with the former president.

Tags: J.D. Vance Michele Fiore Robert F. Kennedy Steve Bannon Round-Up

