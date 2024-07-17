Right Wing Round-Up: A Truth Teller

Carl Gibson and Maya Boddie @ AlterNet: JD Vance caught quietly deleting ‘100% pro-life’ position from his website

Abortion is one of the defining issues of the 2024 election. Now, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), the GOP’s presumptive vice presidential nominee, is trying to conceal his past opposition for the procedure in all cases.

Andy Kroll and Nick Surgey @ ProPublica: In Private Speech, J.D. Vance Said the “Devil Is Real” and Praised Alex Jones as a Truth-Teller

Vance gave the speech to the secretive Teneo Network. The GOP vice presidential nominee has been a member of the Leonard Leo-backed group, which seeks to cultivate conservative influence in business and culture.

Jacob Shamsian @ Business Insider: Steve Bannon filmed Jeffrey Epstein for 15 hours. His ‘documentary’ has never surfaced

Before his 2019 death in jail, Jeffrey Epstein spent hours being interviewed on camera by Steve Bannon.

Tabitha Mueller @ The Nevada Independent: Grand jury indicts ex-Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore on wire fraud charges

A federal grand jury has indicted Michele Fiore — a former Las Vegas city councilwoman and current Nye County justice of the peace — on four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after she allegedly defrauded donors of more than $70,000 for personal gain.

Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Why the leaked phone call between Trump and RFK Jr. matters

We don’t have to wonder what Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked about, because a partial recording of candidates’ chat leaked.

Zachary Folk and Jake Lahut @ The Daily Beast: Republicans Are Wearing Ear Bandages to Copy Trump