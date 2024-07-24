Right Wing Round-Up: A Real Garbage Person

Laura K. Field @ Politico: JD Vance Has a Bunch of Weird Views on Gender

The one instinct that Vance and the rest of the New Right share is a deep skepticism about modern feminism and gender equality — or what the New Right calls “gender ideology.” Overt chauvinism that seeks to roll back much of feminism’s gains is one of the most obvious unifying threads of this varied movement, and Trump’s choice of Vance anoints and entrenches it into the culture-war side of the MAGA movement.

Joe Jervis: Sen. Tommy Tuberville: Most Immigrants Are “Garbage”

“How can you put somebody in charge of a situation where you let 15, possibly even 20 million people come in our country? “Now, some of these people are good, but most of them are garbage. They come from jails and prisons from other countries.”

Jesse Scheckner @ Florida Politics: Donald Trump to keynote Turning Point Action faith summit in West Palm Beach

Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at a Christian conservative political conference this weekend in West Palm Beach. Turning Point Action, the political arm of the influential Turning Point USA nonprofit, announced he will headline its “Believers’ Summit.”

Angry White Men: Laura Loomer: Kamala Harris Is A ‘Braindead Bimbo’ And ‘Not A Woman Of Color’

On her Rumble show, Loomer Unleashed, Trump ally Laura Loomer went on a racist and misogynistic rant about Vice President Kamala Harris. Loomer, a white nationalist and conspiracy theorist, referred to Harris as a “braindead bimbo” who is not Black or a “woman of color.”

Katherine Stewart @ Religion News Service: Road to Majority conference showed how Trump plans to keep the Christian right close

As the GOP pivots to an unpredictable general election season, it remains committed to framing the contest in the familiar tropes of the Christian right. The choice the nation faces, the party leaders assert, is between godly governance or the triumph of the ungodly. Former President Donald Trump, according to this narrative, has divine protection — and the proof is in his survival of the assassination attempt on July 13.

Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: Candace Owens Dropped From Trump Jr. Event Promoted with Dad’s 2024 Campaign Logo

Highly controversial media personality and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens dropped Tuesday from an event with Donald Trump Jr. that was promoted with the Trump 2024 campaign logo attached to it.

Sarah Ladd @ Kentucky Lantern: Kim Davis’ legal counsel moves to make her appeal a springboard for overturning marriage rights