Right Wing Round-Up: A Failure in Record Time

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 25, 2021 5:32 pm
  • Aaron Rupar @ Vox: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dehumanizing attack on Rep. Marie Newman’s transgender daughter, explained.
  • Andy Towle @ Towleroad: Franklin Graham Instructs Followers to Pray Against ‘Equality Act’, Says It’s a ‘Smokescreen’ Forcing Americans to Accept the ‘LGBTQ Agenda.’
  • Joe Jervis: Log Cabin Republicans Oppose Equality Act: Lesbians, Gays, And Bisexuals Will Become An “Extinct Species.”
  • Josh Israel @ The American Independent: GOP calls Biden’s first 100 days a failure — just 36 days in.
  • Cameron Joseph @ Vice News: Why CPAC’s Last Chairman Is Staying Far Away From This Year’s Big Trump-Fest.
  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Pastor: When I Was Bullied as a Kid, I Prayed, and My Bully Ended Up in Crutches.
  • Kate Riga @ Talking Points Memo: Gohmert Actually Blames Dems For Causing Jan. 6 With ‘Russia Hoax,’ Censorship.

