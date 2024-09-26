Right Wing Round-Up: A Common Foe

- Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Republican congressman’s racist rant generates immediate backlash
- Charlie Nash @ Mediaite: Clay Higgins Defends Tweet He Deleted After Being Confronted by Republican Colleagues: ‘It’s All True’
- J.D. Wolf @ MeidasTouch News: Trump Shared Laura Loomer and Her Content a Whopping 101 Times on Truth Social
- Jennifer Bendery @ HuffPost: Just A Reminder That Mark Robinson Has Been Openly Vile For Years
- Nicholas Bariyo and Gabriele Steinhauser @ The Wall Street Journal: Russia and U.S. Religious Conservatives See Common Foe in Africa: Gay Rights
- Alyson Klein @ Education Week: Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Would Be ‘Honored’ to Be Trump’s Education Secretary
Rep. Clay Higgins’ racist online message probably won’t help the Republican Party’s pre-election outreach to Black voters.
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) defended his controversial social media post about Haitians after deleting it on Wednesday, claiming his remarks were “all true” and that he could “put up another controversial post tomorrow.”
MeidasTouch has documented all the times Trump has amplified the far right activist on his own platform
It’s one thing to fly under the radar as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor, but you can’t escape scrutiny as a gubernatorial candidate.
Unlikely coalition provides moral support for local activists pushing laws criminalizing homosexuality; death penalty in Uganda.
Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty, is interested in serving as former President Donald Trump’s education secretary—or in another key position—should he win a second term.