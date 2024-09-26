Right Wing Round-Up: A Common Foe

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 26, 2024 5:13 pm
  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Republican congressman’s racist rant generates immediate backlash

    • Rep. Clay Higgins’ racist online message probably won’t help the Republican Party’s pre-election outreach to Black voters.

  • Charlie Nash @ Mediaite: Clay Higgins Defends Tweet He Deleted After Being Confronted by Republican Colleagues: ‘It’s All True’

    • Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) defended his controversial social media post about Haitians after deleting it on Wednesday, claiming his remarks were “all true” and that he could “put up another controversial post tomorrow.”

  • J.D. Wolf @ MeidasTouch News: Trump Shared Laura Loomer and Her Content a Whopping 101 Times on Truth Social

    • MeidasTouch has documented all the times Trump has amplified the far right activist on his own platform

  • Jennifer Bendery @ HuffPost: Just A Reminder That Mark Robinson Has Been Openly Vile For Years

    • It’s one thing to fly under the radar as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor, but you can’t escape scrutiny as a gubernatorial candidate.

  • Nicholas Bariyo and Gabriele Steinhauser @ The Wall Street Journal: Russia and U.S. Religious Conservatives See Common Foe in Africa: Gay Rights

    • Unlikely coalition provides moral support for local activists pushing laws criminalizing homosexuality; death penalty in Uganda.

  • Alyson Klein @ Education Week: Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Would Be ‘Honored’ to Be Trump’s Education Secretary

    • Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty, is interested in serving as former President Donald Trump’s education secretary—or in another key position—should he win a second term.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Clay Higgins Laura Loomer Mark Robinson Tiffany Justice Round-Up Moms for Liberty

You Might Also Like