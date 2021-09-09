Trending

Right Wing Round-Up: A Campaign of Intimidation

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 9, 2021 5:32 pm
  • John Wright @ Salon: Trump’s new 9/11 story includes “two big firemen” pulling him to safety.
  • Sarah Mimms @ BuzzFeed: Arizona’s Election “Audit” Isn’t Done, But Two Trump-Supporting Republicans Are Just Declaring Victory For Him Anyway.
  • Cristina Cabrera @ Talking Points Memo: Trump Foot Soldiers Have A Meltdown After Biden Tells Them To GTFO Military Boards.
  • Media Matters: Newsmax host says US should’ve “waterboarded every single one” of the prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.
  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Officials face ‘a sustained campaign of intimidation’ from the far-right.

