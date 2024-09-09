Right Wing Round-Up: A Bloody Story

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 9, 2024 5:01 pm
  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: On deportations, Trump expects a ‘bloody story’ in second term

    • In case Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant vision wasn’t already ugly enough, he now expects his deportation plan to become “a bloody story” in a second term.

  • Mike Baker @ The New York Times: To the World, He Is an Anti-Trafficking Hero. Women Tell a Different Story.

    • Tim Ballard’s work on sex trafficking became the basis of the hit movie “Sound of Freedom.” But a series of women, in lawsuits and interviews, have accused him of being a sex predator.

  • Rebecca Hopkins @ The Roys Report: Two More Lawsuits Filed Against Morningstar Ministries for Alleged Mishandling of Sexual Abuse

    • Two victims of alleged child sexual abuse by a MorningStar Ministries volunteer youth leader filed separate civil lawsuits this week, bringing the number of lawsuits alleging MorningStar leaders mishandled reports of sexual abuse to three. A similar lawsuit against Morningstar was filed last month.

  • Warren Cole Smith @ Ministry Watch: Once Burned, Twice Warned

    • [Rick] Joyner’s shock is disingenuous. After the Todd Bentley situation, it is clear that he lacks whatever discernment is necessary to participate in such a restoration process. At the risk of being glib: don’t trust a guy who claims prophetic gifts but says, “Wow, I didn’t see that one coming.” Especially when what came to pass should have been obvious.

  • Angry White Men: Candace Owens: ‘The Number One Cause Of School Shootings Is Pharmaceuticals’

    • In response to a school shooting in Winder, GA that left four dead, antisemitic conspiracy theorist Candace Owens blamed the violence on pharmaceuticals. During an interview with bigoted, right-wing streamer Adin Ross, Owens called pharmaceuticals such as SSRIs the “number one cause of school shootings.”

  • David Gilmour @ Mediaite: How Did Fake News About Haitian Migrants Eating Cats Spread From Malaysian Propagandist to Trump Campaign and JD Vance?

    • The Trump campaign pushed unfounded online rumors in a mailer sent out Monday that Haitian migrants in Ohio were eating pets, using the story as a political attack line to accuse Vice President Kamala Harris of failing on immigration policies, citing tweets as evidence.

Tags: Candace Owens Donald Trump Tim Ballard Round-Up MorningStar Ministries

