Right Wing Round-Up: 30 Pieces of Silver

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 15, 2021 5:32 pm
  • Joe Jervis: Graham Attacks GOP Reps Who Voted To Impeach: What Thirty Pieces Of Silver Did Pelosi Promise You?
  • Josephine Harvey @ HuffPost: Lou Dobbs Fumes Over The GOP’s ‘Utter Disregard’ Of Trump’s ‘Right To Loyalty.’
  • Marisa Sarnoff @ Mediaite: Conservative Website Admits Its Stories About Dominion Were ‘Completely False’ in Massive Retraction.
  • Josh Israel @ The American Independent: GOP senator claims he ‘did not realize’ throwing out Black votes was racist.
  • John Fea: Charismatic prophets at war.
  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Why Mike Pence’s (long overdue) call to Kamala Harris matters.
  • Eric Hananoki @ Media Matters: “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander’s pre-January 6 calls for violence: “We’ve got to punch the left in the nose.” “You must fight. … They will kill us.”

Tags: Ali Alexander Franklin Graham James Lankford Lou Dobbs Round-Up

