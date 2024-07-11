Right Wing Round-Up: 140 People

Steve Contorno @ CNN: Trump claims not to know who is behind Project 2025. A CNN review found at least 140 people who worked for him are involved

At least 140 people who worked in the Trump administration had a hand in Project 2025, a CNN review found, including more than half of the people listed as authors, editors and contributors to “Mandate for Leadership,” the project’s extensive manifesto for overhauling the executive branch.

John Whitehouse, Helena Hind, and Jane Lee @ Media Matters: Oklahoma is having right-wing media figures rewrite its social studies curriculum. Here’s what you need to know about them.

On July 9, Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction Ryan Walters announced that a number of people — many of them key figures in right-wing media — would be rewriting the social studies curriculum in the state. The list includes right-wing hosts with ties to Walters like Steve Deace, Dennis Prager, and Stacy Washington. Also included is Kevin Roberts, the head of The Heritage Foundation, which has organized Project 2025.

Annika Brockschmidt and Ben Lorber @ Religion Dispatches: Persecution, Betrayal, and the Zero Sum Fight for Global Domination — Day 1 of NatCon 2024

The opening day of 2024’s National Conservatism conference was shot through with familiar themes of far-right triumphalism, civilizational war, xenophobia and existential threat.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Texas pastor fined after illegally using church donations to boost his city council campaign

A Texas politician and the churches that donated directly to his campaign have been fined for violating state law. But the fines are so low that there’s no reason to think it’ll prevent the further mingling of church and state.

Chuck Tanner and Devin Burghart @ Searchlight: White Nationalist Motown Meltdown