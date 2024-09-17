Right-Wing Pastor Robert Henderson Claims To Have Healed A Man Who Almost Died From Voting Democratic

Heading into the 2020 election, right-wing pastor Robert Henderson was so deeply committed to the Cult of Trump that he declared that God had called him to serve as Trump’s spiritual running mate. In fact, Henderson was so enamored with Trump that he proclaimed that anyone who opposed Trump was “fighting with God” and went so far as to insist that Trump “should never be criticized” because “he sits in the seat of the president of the United States of America.”

Predictably, since Joe Biden took the seat of the president of the United States of America, Henderson has completely abandoned that position by openly attacking not only Biden but also Vice President Kamala Harris.

Right-wing pastor Robert Henderson issues a decree against Kamala Harris, declaring that "the burning, searing, exposing heat of God now causes her campaign and her herself to wither away and become as nothing." pic.twitter.com/Fpkcg8cEDw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 16, 2024

On Saturday, Henderson spoke at the “Opening The Heavens” conference organized by self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman, where Henderson shared the stage with various Christian nationalists like Gene Bailey, Tim and Dutch Sheets, Samuel Rodriguez, and Tony Suarez.

During his sermon, Henderson told a bizarre story in which he claimed to have once miraculously healed a man who had developed a potentially fatal condition all because he had been voting Democratic.

“I went to a little place in Kentucky, and I taught on a Friday night,” Henderson said. “When we came back Saturday morning, they began to tell me that there had been a man there the night before that was now in the hospital and that had suddenly, for some unforeseen reason, had some kind of a condition that had caused his fever to go so high that the doctors were literally afraid it was going to cook his brain.”

“Whatever they were trying, nothing was working to bring the fever down and so they said, ‘Well, could you pray?'” he claimed. “So, I began to pray … and all of a sudden, another person in attendance at that conference said, ‘I need to tell you something.’ She said, ‘That man that is in that condition has been a lifelong Democrat and we have tried to convince him that he is in agreement with the spirit of death because of his vote.'”

“Do you understand that when you vote, you come into agreement with spirits?” Henderson said. “So you need to make sure your vote is connecting you to the right thing in the spirit world.”

Henderson claimed that even though the unnamed man had been told over and over that the Democrats support every “evil thing that you could possibly imagine,” he continued to vote Democratic because “he was stubborn and he wouldn’t give in.”

“So, I’m standing there and I’m suddenly realizing his vote has connected him to a spirit of death that is claiming the legal right to take him out,” Henderson claimed. “So I, realizing that, just began to pray. I said, ‘Lord, I’m here under the authority of those that are here and as I come, I repent on behalf of this man that is on the edge of death and his brain being cooked. And I’m asking you, would you just cause grace and mercy to be released to him?'”

“So, I prayed this prayer and I asked for healing,” Henderson continued. “I am not joking; five minutes after we finished that prayer, someone that was connected to the situation got the call and said his fever just broke and the man was spared and he was back at the services the next day.”

“I want you to hear this: His vote connected him to something in the spirit world that had to be undone,” Henderson concluded. “Now, hopefully he repented. Hopefully he’s a good, solid Republican now.”