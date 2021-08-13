Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: You Got to Think Big

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 13, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Kent Christmas used his Sunday sermon to claim that “Joe Biden stole the office” and pose a simple question to all those who can’t see that supposedly obvious fact: “What planet do you live on?”
  • Joseph Farah says there can be no doubt that the election was stolen: “That is the crime, the horrible truth, before us. Nothing else makes any sense. They STOLE it – right before our eyes.”
  • Scott Lively claims that Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment to escape being prosecuted for having “intentionally murdered” thousands of elderly people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Some words of wisdom from Milo Yiannopoulos: “Everyone who hates Jesus is ugly.”
  • Finally, Larry Gaiters is asking for donations so he can expand his reach globally, with a goal of “having at least 7 to 10 billion students.” (For the record, the current global population is estimated to be around 8 billion people.)

Tags: Joseph Farah Kent Christmas Larry Gaiters Milo Yiannopoulos Scott Lively Election 2020 Leftovers

