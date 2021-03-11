Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Women Will Rule Them

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 11, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Pat Robertson declares that President Joe Biden has “senile dementia” and warns that the United States is now under the control of two women—Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—which he says is a sign of God’s judgment on this nation.
  • Cliff Kincaid predicts that soon “America will become a communist state and then be integrated into the China-dominated New World Order. I see nothing on the horizon to stop this ultimate goal.”
  • Dave Daubenmire insists that he’s not racist but complains that because of “cancel culture,” he’s not allowed to be racist if he wants.
  • Alveda King claims that the plot to the 1988 film “Coming to America” was stolen from her.
  • Finally, Mike Lindell announces that he’ll be unveiling a new social media platform within two weeks that he guarantees will put Twitter and YouTube out of business.

