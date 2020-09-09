Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Witchcraft, Marxism, and Demonic Spirits, Oh My

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 9, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Lou Engle warns that the United States is locked in “a 40-day war with the spirit of Jezebel” heading into the election as President Donald Trump is under attack from witchcraft, Marxism, and demonic spirits.
  • Cliff Kincaid declares that “unlike the Islamic perpetrators of 9/11 and the anthrax mailings, the Chinese want to avoid responsibility and retaliation for what they have done to the American people and the world” with the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Josh Bernstein says that “China is desperately wanting Joe Biden to win because they know they can overtake America and basically make America China’s bitch.”
  • Brenden Dilley praises a meme attacking Biden by using footage of Biden’s son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015: “If you use the dead son of a current presidential candidate who’s crazy as shit, lost his marbles, and also is also a corrupt, scumbag, treasonous fucking douchebag rapist, you get a big thumb’s up from Dilley.”
  • Jim Bakker urges conservative Christians to vote their faith in this election because the other side is “voting for their faith, and their faith is Satan worship.”
  • Finally, Pat Robertson asserts that current events are a sign that we are closer than ever to the return of Jesus Christ.

