Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Why the Left Loves Student Loan Debt

- Wayne Allyn Root thinks he knows why Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine: “Putin knows the center of Biden’s corruption was in Ukraine. Biden and his family intimidated, extorted and assaulted Ukraine. A little birdie tells me this is the big bonus for Putin after he invades and conquers Ukraine. He will capture and torture everyone involved in shady deals with Biden in order to unearth the secrets of Biden’s filthy corruption.”
- David Brody wants to know why the media was “all over the George Floyd situation” but is ignoring the suicide of one of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.
- We can add pastor Wade Burleson to the never-ending list of GOP congressional candidates who compare vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany: “I know enough about history to know that after WWII, we hung Nazi doctors who took Jews and injected shots in them without their permission.”
- Rep. Madison Cawthorn claims that “the radical left” wants people saddled with massive student loan debt because it’s part of a plot “to try to lower the amount of true home ownership and land and property rights in this country.”
- Tony Perkins hopes that Republicans will vigorously oppose the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson if only “to make the left spend up their money in advance of the midterm elections.”
- Finally, it looks like voters in Texas didn’t get the word that God had assigned a seat in the state Senate to Bianca Gracia and now presumably they’re “going to have to deal with it with the Lord.”