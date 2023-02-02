Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Who Put the Drag Queens in Charge?

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 2, 2023 5:15 pm
  • Rep. Mary Miller hopes that the recent “National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance” will become an annual event.
  • Josh Bernstein declares that all Democrats should be declared to be communists and then arrested under the Communist Control Act of 1954.
  • Ali Alexander has had his Twitter account restored, again.
  • Jason Rapert declares that right-wing Christians “must take authority” over government: “Do you think that America is gonna be free with a bunch of drag queens running this place?”
  • Finally, Vincent James and Lauren Witzke agree that Jews “are not the chosen people” and should therefore be prohibited from serving in government: “We shouldn’t allow anyone that doesn’t believe in Christ in positions of power in this country.”

Tags: Ali Alexander Jason Rapert Josh Bernstein Lauren Witzke Mary Miller Vincent James Leftovers

