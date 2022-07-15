Right Wing Bonus Tracks: White Riot

- Michael Flynn claims that 75 to 80 percent of the Constitution was “created by the Bible itself,” and insists that the 10 Commandments and the Bible are a model for the Bill of Rights and the Constitution. None of that is true.
- According to Stew Peters and his guest Sheila Holm, the Georgia Guidestones were destroyed by God, “who directed a team of individuals who piloted a drone near the Guidestones and then destroyed them with a laser beam resembling a lightning bolt.”
- Roger Stone says it was “anti-religious bigotry” for the Jan. 6 committee to show footage of him declaring the night before the insurrection that the effort to keep former President Donald Trump in office was a battle between “good and evil.”
- One has to wonder how The Clash would feel about white nationalist Dalton Clodfelter misappropriating their song “White Riot” as the theme for his program.
- Jim Garlow, who openly praises wannabe authoritarian leaders like Trump and actual authoritarians Viktor Orban and Jair Bolsonaro, is holding a conference next week focused on training Christians to prepare for the “rapid rise of authoritarian, totalitarian government.”
- Finally, Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) explains why Trump loves to talk about when the price of gas was $1.87: “[187] is Q’s code for homicide, and the price of gas is going to murder the Democrats in the November election.”