Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Whatever It Takes

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 3, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Stew Peters and Lauren Witzke are convinced that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is “a communist sympathizer” who wants to see MAGA activists hunted down like dogs and killed.
  • Ohio GOP senate candidate Josh Mandel declares that Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis is “a constitutional scholar,” “a constitutional expert,” and has “a subject matter expertise in religious liberty”: “There is no one in this country who knows more about election law.”  Um, not quite.
  • Delora O’Brien and Rachel Hamm are very excited by the prospect that former President Donald Trump will be returned to office and be allowed to serve a total of 10 years in office. Perhaps they should study up on the 22nd Amendment.
  • It has now been one year since the 2020 election, but “prophet” Kat Kerr continues to insist that God is going to overturn the results.
  • Finally, Rick Wiles tells the citizens of Australia that they are “living under tyranny right now” and need to overthrow their government: “Do whatever it takes, even if it means losing your life.”

Tags: Jenna Ellis Josh Mandel Kat Kerr Lauren Witzke lindsey graham Rachel Hamm Rick Wiles Stew Peters Leftovers

