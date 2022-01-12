Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: We’re Gonna Need More Prisons

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 12, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Laura Loomer appeared on a VDARE podcast, where she complained that “despite having international fame, I’m a lonely person” as a result of having been booted from just about every social media platform: “They try to make you a non-person so that people just forget about you.”
  • Heidi St. John is not a fan of the “Branch Covidians,” by which she means people who have diligently tried to follow recommended protocols for preventing the spread of COVID-19:  “The second coming of Christ took the form of Anthony Fauci to these people.”
  • Mario Murillo urges Christians to “pray for Ted Cruz to realize the wrong motivation behind his actions” of calling the Capitol insurrection “a violent terrorist attack.”
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Manuel Johnson claims that he heard a thundering message from God: “Biden, the blood is on your hands.” He doesn’t know what it means, but he knows that “God is holding this administration accountable.”
  • Finally, Mike Lindell crows that he has never been more confident about his plan to overturn the 2020 election: “We have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people.” Is he planning to imprison basically the entire U.S. population?

Tags: Heidi St. John Laura Loomer Manuel Johnson Mario Murillo Mike Lindell Ted Cruz Leftovers

