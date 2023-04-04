Right Wing Bonus Tracks: We Need an Insurrection

- John Guandolo called on former President Donald Trump to refuse to turn himself in today to face charges in New York: “Mr. Trump stands in the doorway of history and must make the correct decision. If he is to be judged rightly by history, it behooves him to explain this to the American people, refuse to participate in this corrupt and tyrannical legal proceeding, and force the enemies of liberty to surrender or demonstrate to the world exactly who they are.”
- Stew Peters declares that “this indictment of Trump is the declaration of a race war against White Americans.”
- Self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock apparently received a special message from God this afternoon about Trump’s arrest in New York. Somewhat surprisingly, that message contained the word “turd.”
- Joseph Farah says that if Trump is reelected, he must “revoke George Soros’ fraudulent dual citizenship and deport him.”
- Eugene Delgaudio praised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for calling Democrats a “party of pedophiles” during a recent “60 Minutes” interview: “Her strong statement for nearly 7 million viewers that the Democratic Party is filled with groomers who want to corrupt children. This abuse is a consequence of Democratic officials support transgender surgeries on children and forced hormone drug regimes on children. This is a major event in pro-family efforts to combat these assaults on children.”
- Finally, Anna Perez rants that Trump never incited an insurrection on Jan. 6, but even if he did, “so what?”: “We need an insurrection in this country!”