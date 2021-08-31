Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Watch What Happens

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 31, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Jeff Jansen “prophesied” that the military would reinstall former President Donald Trump by the end of April. When that didn’t happen, he moved the date to June. Even though that didn’t happen either, Jansen continues to insist that Trump is “still president, and he’s gonna step back in. You watch what happens.”
  • David Barton praised the military for “respecting the Constitution enough to not try to overthrow civilian power” in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan.
  • In late July, anti-vax conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald asked for prayers for his father, who had contracted COVID-19. Two weeks later, he announced that his father had died. Last night, McDonald said COVID-19 vaccines are a plot to commit “genocide” and urged everyone to refuse to take them.
  • Stew Peters, who once said the world will be “a better place” when those who received a COVID-19 vaccine all die, is outraged that someone said something similar about those who refuse to be vaccinated.
  • Jackson Lahmeyer used his Sunday church service to pray that that God will remove politicians who “do not submit to your authority” and replace them with “men and women who will obey your command,” which seems a bit self-serving given that he is currently trying to unseat Sen. James Lankford in Oklahoma’s GOP primary.
  • Finally, Rick Wiles announced that longtime “TruNews” co-host Edward Szall has been fired in the wake of the debacle stemming from the network’s coverage of Mike Lindell’s “cyber symposium.”

