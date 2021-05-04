Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Warriors for Christ

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 4, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Jeff Jansen seems to be convinced that his prophecy that the military would remove President Joe Biden from office by the end of April has actually come true.
  • Stew Peters declares that people who get the COVID-19 vaccine “will be the ones falling over and dying” and “we will be in a better place without them.” His guest, QAnon conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine, agrees: “Maybe Darwin’s theory is true.”
  • Tony Perkins says that men “were created to be warriors for Christ” and complains that when he says stuff like that, critics accuse him of “trying to take over the world,” to which he immediately admits, “Yeah, we are.”
  • Mychal Massie proclaims that “the Democratic Party is the most existential proof that evil exists since the serpent entered the Garden.”
  • Finally, for some reason, Project Veritas made a music video featuring James O’Keefe dancing and smashing televisions.

Tags: DeAnna Lorraine James O'Keefe Jeff Jansen Mychal Massie Stew Peters Tony Perkins Coronavirus Leftovers Family Research Council Project Veritas

