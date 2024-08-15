Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Villainized

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 15, 2024 5:16 pm
  • William Wolfe declares that Evangelicals for Harris are “essentially Nazi Regime theologians.”
  • Sean Feucht says “the fact that there is even such a thing as ‘Evangelicals for Harris’ that pastors/influencers join shows you just how apostate much of the American church has become.”
  • Jackson Lahmeyer gripes that Evangelical for Harris represents “godless globalism”: “No true Christian supports 304 @KamalaHarris.” For the record, “304” for Lahmeyer’s childish and cowardly way of calling Harris a “hoe.”
  • Tim Barton complains that people are unwilling to vote for former President Donald Trump because Democrats “villainized their political opponent.”
  • Upset about being accused of being a sexist and misogynist, Elijah Schaffer went on an extended sexist and misogynistic rant: “Fuck you, you feminist twats!”
  • Finally, Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon has “grown to despise democracy” because it allows women to vote: “I think the 19th Amendment should be repealed. I think that because, first and foremost, I’m a Christian. That is the Christian position.”
Tags: Elijah Schaffer Jackson Lahmeyer Joel Webbon Sean Feucht Tim Barton William Wolfe Leftovers misogyny

