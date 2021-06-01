Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Vaccine Bullying

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 1, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Wayne Allyn Root recently interviewed former President Donald Trump and urged him to run for Congress and become Speaker of the House: “From that platform, Trump rules Washington, D.C., for the next two years. He is President Joe Biden’s worst nightmare.”
  • As usual, radical right-wing pastor Greg Locke used his sermon Sunday to rant about communists, pedophiles, and the 2020 election, which he continues to insist that Trump won.
  • “Prophet” Chris Reed has been tapped to take over Rick Joyner’s MorningStar Ministries.
  • Rick Wiles reports that he has been released from the hospital after contracting COVID-19, but now several of his family members and employees are quite ill.
  • Scott Lively is seeking signatures for a “Petition Against CDC Vaccine Bullying” that he has written: “We, the undersigned citizens of the United States, speaking as representatives of the total body of Americans from whom ALL governmental authority is delegated, DEMAND that the CDC – and all those in collusion with the CDC – immediately cease and desist from all efforts to bully the American people into submitting to medical procedures that we do not want.”
  • Finally, while we are certainly not experts in critical race theory, we’re pretty sure that David Barton’s claim that it teaches that “everybody needs to fight each other” is not quite accurate.

Tags: Chris Reed David Barton Greg Locke Rick Joyner Rick Wiles Scott Lively Wayne Allyn Root Coronavirus Critical Race Theory Leftovers

