Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Uppity

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 21, 2024 5:00 pm
  • After the Obamas spoke at the Democratic National Convention last night, white nationalist Nick Fuentes unleashed a ten minute rant about how much he hates them and their “uppity” ways: “I’m so sick of that attitude we get. They’re so proud, so uppity.”
  • We’re still not sure how Isabella Moody’s “women are cringe and dumb” message is supposed to bolster her career as a right-wing commentator.
  • Mark Meckler says it’s “unprecedented” for Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee without winning any primary votes: “What we’re witnessing is something that’s never been done before in American history.” Well, considering that the primary system didn’t really even exist until the middle of the 20th Century, it’s actually been done dozens of times before in American history.
  • Stew Peters is asking for his viewers to subscribe to his show because companies refuse to advertise on his program. Gee, we can’t imagine why any business would be unwilling to support a Hitler-loving, modern-day Nazi.
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau claims that those attending the RNC were united in “their thinking” whereas the DNC is just a “hivemind,” “a borg” and “a zombie takeover.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Isabella Riley Moody Lance Wallnau Mark Meckler Nick Fuentes Stew Peters Leftovers

You Might Also Like