Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Tyrannical Government

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 2, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Glenn Beck, who spent weeks fomenting panic during the Ebola outbreak in 2014, is now blaming the media for supposedly fomenting panic about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
  • In the wake of his arrest, right-wing pastor Rodney Howard-Browne announced that he is closing his church to protect his congregants not from the coronavirus but from a “tyrannical government.”
  • Perry Stone says that the world has only been shut down twice in all of human history: During Noah’s flood and now during the coronavirus outbreak.
  • Hank and Brenda Kunneman, who both prophesied that America would be protected from the coronavirus, did a whole livestream last night insisting that while prophets might get some of their prophesies wrong, that doesn’t make them false prophets.
  • Finally, Newt Gingrich declares that President Donald Trump is a “historic figure” and once he “defeats the virus, pivots, and relaunches the economy, people will realize how important it was that we had Donald Trump at this moment in American history.”

