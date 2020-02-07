Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Trump’s Biblical Slight of Hand

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 7, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Stephen Strang claims that the Democrats intentionally crashed the economy in 2008 in order to help Barack Obama win the election.
  • The same political outfit that promised to mail toy “bricks” to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office last year is back with a new gimmick: collector coins celebrating President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the U.S. Senate.
  • Gary Bauer blasts Mitt Romney for going “to the floor of the Senate to congratulate himself for his moral superiority because he voted to convict an innocent man.”
  • Alveda King defends Trump for refusing to shake Pelosi’s hand during the State of the Union address: “While President Trump chose to avoid shaking hands with his adversaries during the week of the impeachment saga, I must admit that I agree with his wisdom. There is a scripture for that: ‘Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.’ 1 Timothy 5:22.”
  • The pro-Trump cable network One America News continues to peddle conspiracy theories about the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich, despite the fact Rich’s parents have repeatedly pleaded for people to stop politicizing their son’s murder.
  • Finally, were you aware that Lizzo performed a “satanic ritual” on Kobe Bryant shortly before his death?

