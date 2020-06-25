Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Triumph of the Will

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 25, 2020 5:30 pm
  • DeAnna Lorraine thinks that President Donald Trump is “literally superhuman.”
  • Lori Bakker claims that her husband, Jim Bakker, unfairly suffered “the most horrible tragedy of being put in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.” Bakker served five years in prison in the early 1990s after being convicted of 24 counts of mail and wire fraud.
  • Dave Daubenmire is confident that former President Barack Obama “is guilty of treason” and that his “fake birth certificate” will eventually be revealed.
  • Bill Mitchell insists that racism is not a problem in the United States because when he and his conservative friends get together, they never talk about it.
  • Mark Taylor says that Dr. Anthony Fauci “is a Nazi.”
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley declares that he will never wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 because he is “special” and can “impose [his] will on the world.”

Tags: Bill Mitchell Brenden Dilley Dave Daubenmire DeAnna Lorraine Donald Trump Lori Bakker Mark Taylor Barack Obama Coronavirus Leftovers

You Might Also Like