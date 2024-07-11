Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Total Exoneration

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 11, 2024 5:15 pm
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Julie Green told Rudy Giuliani that God assured her that Giuliani will receive “total exoneration” and “your name will be fully cleared.”
  • After failing for a third time in the last eight years to get elected to Congress, Mark Burns declares that “God is not done with me yet.”
  • It’s pretty telling that Joel Webbon’s defense of his bigoted views is that they are the same views that were “held by any Christian before 1945.”
  • George Pearsons claims that Roger Sherman, signer of the Declaration and Constitution, declared that “the volume that we consulted more than any another was the Bible.” Sherman never said anything of the sort.
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes says that the problem with marriage today is that women are not afraid of their husbands: “She’s not afraid of getting hit, she’s not afraid of being killed, she’s not afraid of violence.”
