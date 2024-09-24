Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Too Empathetic and Kind

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 24, 2024 5:20 pm
  • Mike Lindell insists that the $14.88 sale price for his product was just a coincidence and not a Nazi dog whistle. Of course, Lindell’s defense might be more believable if his company didn’t have a history of teaming up with people like antisemitic white nationalist Holocaust-denier Vincent James.
  • Speaking of James, last week he was flown to Virginia to appear on Tim Pool’s podcast and spent six hours just sitting in his hotel because he was afraid that “some Blacks” might start fighting, or shooting, or stabbing. Then, to top it all off, Pool canceled James’ appearance.
  • Ali Alexander says that people sent him unsolicited nudes in order to “entrap” him so they could accuse him being a predator. That, of course, is not at all what Alexander admitted when his scandal broke last year.
  • Joshua Feuerstein claims that Trump’s campaign called him up because Trump wants a photo-op with “influential leaders” like him.
  • It’s telling that white nationalist “America First” activist Tyler Russell sees nothing wrong with Lauren Chen (allegedly) taking in millions of dollars to run a Russian influence operation: “I’d take money from Russia.”
  • Finally, Donald Trump Jr. thinks that his father’s biggest political liability is that he just has too much empathy and kindness.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ali Alexander Donald Trump Jr. Joshua Feuerstein Mike Lindell Tyler Russell Vincent James Leftovers

You Might Also Like