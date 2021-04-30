Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Time’s Running Out

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 30, 2021 5:30 pm
  • In March, “prophet” Jeff Jansen proclaimed that the military would remove President Joe Biden from office by the end of April and reinstall former President Donald Trump in the White House. Well, they better get a move on it!
  • Janet Porter says that passage of the Equality Act will amount to “political rape.”
  • Laura Loomer is running for Congress again and vows that her first order of business will be to update the Civil Rights Act to make political affiliation a protected class so that people like her don’t get banned from social media.
  • Shane Vaughn was not impressed with Biden’s speech to Congress, or with the “two Jezebels sitting beside him.”
  • Finally, Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) insists that the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 was a deep state false flag carried out by Black Lives Matter and antifa to cover up the supposed fraud that stole the election from Trump.

