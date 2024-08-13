Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Through A Paranoid Vector

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 13, 2024 5:32 pm
  • Eric Metaxas complains that Christian nationalism is “an evil term” because “it’s trying to silence God’s voice in the nation.”
  • Lance Wallnau also gripes about being called a Christian nationalist, asserting that people who use the term to describe him “are under a very serious species of mind manipulation which causes them to hear everything you say almost through a paranoid vector.”
  • Hank Kunneman claims that Democrats only play by the rules when “they can be slimeballs.”
  • Brenden Dilley continues his attack on Nick Fuentes for daring to criticize the Trump campaign: “That guy is a dumb fuck and a loser.”
  • Liberty Counsel warns that “the LGBTQ lobby” seeks “to ram the LGBTQ agenda down every throat, from Olympic viewers to quiet Christian women seeking to live out their faith. The LGBTQ agenda seeks nothing less than to eliminate all religious freedom rights that might make them feel bad about their choices. And they have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as their new mouthpieces.”
Tags: Brenden Dilley Eric Metaxas Hank Kunneman Lance Wallnau Christian Nationalism Leftovers Liberty Counsel

