Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Three Days

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 10, 2024 5:10 pm
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman is now blaming the Biden administration for the COVID protocols that were put in place in 2020, when Donald Trump was president.
  • Gene Bailey and Greg Stephens repeat the false claim that President George Washington and Congress made a covenant with God during his first inauguration: “The first recorded act of Congress was to make covenant with God.”
  • This sort of baseless Christian nationalism is running so rampant that right-wing commentator Doug Billings is now drawing parallels between the drafting of the Declaration of Independence and the death and resurrection of Jesus.
  • Nick Fuentes says that he needs a wife who, after he “justifiably” throws her through a wall, will apologize, clean up the mess, and make him a sandwich.
  • Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon insists that Jews “hate Christ”: “Israel, not being God’s chosen people, are not even Christ-adjacent to God’s chosen people. In fact, if anything, Talmudic Judaism is uniquely hostile to Christian faith and to Christ.”
  • Finally, Stephen Wolfe, author of “The Case For Christian Nationalism,” declares that Jews should be “tolerated” but “we would not tolerate any action that would undermine that Christian nature of the nation”: “If we say that America is a Judeo-Christian country, then it can’t be a Christian country.”
