Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Thou Shall Not Bear False Witness

- Intercessors for America accuses President Joe Biden of cursing the United States with his speech warning of the danger that MAGA Republicans pose to democracy: “When someone holds a position of authority, as Biden does, such a person’s words can be backed up by the power he holds, thus bringing curses into being. In the spiritual realm, however, the words of any curse will attract demonic spirits who seek to realize that curse.”
- QAnon conspiracy theorist Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) says the military must step in and order that the 2020 election be redone while also insisting that “it’s not a coup, because a coup is when the military removes a duly elected president.”
- Charlie Kirk seems terrified that voters might discover that Republicans intend to ban abortion if they gain control of Congress: “Why on earth are we introducing federal abortion bills with no chance of passing that will only serve to excite the Democrat Base 54 days before Midterms? If you want to stop a Red Wave—this is how you’d do it.”
- What do you get when America First white nationalist Christian fascists Dalton Clodfelter and Tyler Russell are drunk and livestreaming at 5:30 a.m.? Multiple uses of the N-word, blatant antisemitism and misogyny, and “jokes” about shooting up the Pulse nightclub.
- Finally, Andrew Wommack claims to have a friend who “actually knows a teacher that comes to school as a furry and wears ears and a tail and uses a litter box at the front of the classroom to relieve himself.”