Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Those Without A Big Public Profile

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 23, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Peter Brimelow announces that he is resigning from his role at VDARE and that the organization’s website is shutting down.
  • Brian Brown reacted to Brimelow’s announcement by praising him as “an old friend and great man.”
  • Jackson Lahmeyer says that fellow MAGA pastor Greg Locke is a “charlatan.”
  • Ivan Raiklin, Trump’s self-proclaimed “secretary of retribution,” is urging far-right activists—”particularly those who don’t have a big public profile”—to volunteer for the Democratic National Convention.
  • Nick Fuentes hates a lot of people, but there are few he hates more than his own supporters, as every show he grows increasingly exasperated listening to their comments even while they are showering him with money.
  • Finally, if we didn’t know better, we’d have assumed that Brenden Dilley was talking about himself: “Why do you think all the Twitter tough guys, when you meet them in person, are colossal pussies?”
