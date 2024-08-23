Right Wing Bonus Tracks: This Leftist March to Hell

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 23, 2024 5:21 pm
  • Trump-loving right-wing activist Jim Garlow watched the DNC and he’s “never ever seen so much deceit, so many blatant, intentional lies. Frankly, it saddens me. I really care for these people. But, SO much delusion.”
  • Mario Murillo also watched the convention and says that Kamala Harris “must be exposed”: “That is the solemn duty of every decent person. Four more years of this? Truly, my friends, that will be the end of us. Do not condemn your children to this nameless horror!”
  • Jason Rapert warns that “America will not long survive or prosper if Kamala ‘Commie’ Harris is allowed to become president”: “Every God fearing American must vote for Donald Trump to stop this leftist march into the pits of hell.”
  • Todd Coconato declares that “they’re trying to put Jezebel in the White House”: “This is a Jezebel spirit, a demonic woman, she’s given herself over to a demonic agenda.”
  • Lance Wallnau thinks that that former President Donald Trump will do very well with minority voters because they don’t want to be governed by “whining, lecturing female liberals.”
  • Finally, Glenn Beck asserts that preventing a Kamala Harris presidency represents the “last chance” for America’s hope of survival, which is kind of confusing since that’s literally the same warning he issued in 2012 about a Barack Obama presidency.
