Right Wing Bonus Tracks: This Isn’t Scooby-Doo

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 26, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Christian nationalist Doug Wilson complains that by giving women the right to vote, “we were, in fact, taking it away from families.”
  • Mark Meckler says that if his organization actually manages to convene a convention of the states to propose constitutional amendments, it will literally be “the biggest political event in the history of the world.”
  • Andrew Torba, the antisemitic white nationalist founder of Gab, vows that he will “take any necessary measures to guarantee that my children are raised in a White-majority community.”
  • Sen. Josh Hawley declares that “religion unites America” but the “radical left” is trying to “erase the foundation that this country has in, yes, the Bible”: “We don’t need less Christian influence in our society. … We need more, in every part of government.”
  • Ben Zeisloft calls for “a separation of sodomy and state.”
  • Finally, self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman hopes that at the start of tomorrow night’s presidential debate, former President Donald Trump will move to shake President Joe Biden’s hand but then reach up and pull off Biden’s face so we can “see who is under that mask”: “Wouldn’t that be great for the whole world to see?”
