Right Wing Bonus Tracks: There Will Be Consequences

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 19, 2024 5:22 pm
  • Steve Maxwell says that it’s an honor to be labeled a Christian nationalist. Of course, it should be pointed out that Maxwell is the one who labeled himself a Christian nationalist.
  • Stew Peters is now approvingly posting Adolf Hitler quotes on his social media pages.
  • Mark Meckler cheers on a security guard for punching a climate change protester: “People need to know that when they behave like this, there will be consequences.”
  • Josh Bernstein wants to “see bloodshed” at the Democratic National Convention.
  • MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer reveals that he is contemplating another run for office.
  • Finally, Charlie Kirk and right-wing pastor Lucas Miles are not fans of Evangelicals For Harris”: “This is an oxymoron … It’s Jews For Hitler. This is really what we’re talking about here.”
