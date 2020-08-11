Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘Their Electoral Votes Should Not Count’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 11, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein declares that President Donald Trump should take away the electoral votes of states that use mail-in voting: “Their electoral votes should not count in the election.”
  • David Lane proclaims that “strategic level spiritual warfare is affecting all facets of civic, economic and cultural life in America. Breaking the power and influence of this all-controlling fiendish, unholy spirit is the only hope to sustain freedom and liberty for our children and grandchildren.”
  • Roger Stone says that we “need more people like [Rep.] Matt Gaetz” in Congress.
  • The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh learned about the term “thirst trap” on an episode of Candace Owens’ podcast.
  • Chris McDonald and Mark Taylor approve of anti-government activists hanging nooses in Lebanon: “That’s how you handle traitors, and don’t think for one second that this is not going to happen in this country.”
  • Lance Wallnau reports that a friend of his spent over a million dollars on software to help pastors register their congregations to vote. But then half of those congregants voted for Democrats, so they shut down the program.
  • Finally, Rick Wiles asserts that we here at Right Wing Watch are “domestic terrorists.”

