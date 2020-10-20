Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The William Wilberforce of Our Time

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 20, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Rick Joyner declares that Janet Porter is “the William Wilberforce of our time.”
  • Eric Metaxas interviewed racist and virulently misogynistic right-wing radio host Jesse Lee Peterson on his program yesterday.
  • E.W. Jackson is confident that President Donald Trump will be reelected because “God began a good work, and I believe he’s going to continue that good work.”
  • Mike Huckabee’s PAC has endorsed and donated $5,000 to Jo Rae Perkins, a QAnon conspiracy theorist who is the Republican Senate candidate in Oregon.
  • Finally, Franklin Graham is urging Christians to fast and pray for the upcoming election: “I am urging followers of Jesus Christ to fast and to pray for our nation next SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25. Mark it on your calendars and prepare now. I hope individuals, families, and churches will join me in asking for the Lord’s help and for His will to be done in this critical election.”

