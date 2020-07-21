Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The War on White America

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 21, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Jesse Lee Peterson thinks that Rep. Liz Cheney “should be removed [from office] along with every other woman in politics.”
  • David Lane says that “Black Lives Matter founders and leadership [have shown] themselves to be the actual racists and bigots.”
  • Dave Daubenmire fumes that Black Lives Matter, immigration, the removal of Confederate monuments, and “the invasion of Muslims” are all part of “the war on white America,” specifically “the white Christian male.”
  • Liz Crokin predicts that two-thirds of the government will be wiped out after being exposed as pedophiles.
  • Cliff Kincaid warns that “until Trump and his aides are ready to tell the complete truth about those posing as crusaders for ‘social justice,’ we will not fully understand how black Americans are being deceived and manipulated into being shock troops for the communist revolution now underway in America.”
  • Bill Redmond, a one-term Republican congressman who now trains conservative Christians to run for office, claims that voter fraud is a “tremendous” problem and happens “far more than what we would like to believe.”
  • Finally, Bevelyn Beatty, the right-wing Christian activist recently arrested for defacing Black Lives Matter murals in New York City, declares that homosexuality is “an abomination” and that children raised by same-sex parents will be “a little off in the head.”

Tags: Bevelyn Beatty Bill Redmond Cliff Kincaid David Lane Jesse Lee Peterson Liz Crokin Black Lives Matter Leftovers

You Might Also Like